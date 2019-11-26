See Politics As Opportunity To Transform Education But Build A Career First — Deputy Education Minister Tells Students

A Deputy Minister of Education Dr. Yaw Adutwum is asking young Ghanaians to be inspired by politics and not turn away from it.

Dr. Adutwum says he sees politics as an opportunity to transform the nation and that is why he loves politics and is a politician himself.

The minister told an audience of students at the University of Cape Coast during a roundtable discussion organized by the College of Humanities and Legal Studies the power of politics to cause change is what influenced him to go into politics.

“I always wanted to be a politician not because I wanted to be a politician but because I felt strongly that if we do not transform our education system the transformation of our nation will elude us,” he said. “I wanted to be part of the establishment so that I will be close to the source of power and I will be able to talk about what we need to transform ourselves as a nation and that is why I love politics.”

Dr. Adutwum encouraged young Ghanaians not to shun politics because it has been tagged negatively over the years and is today perceived by many as a money-making venture over the years. He challenged them to approach politics as a catalyst for socio-economic transformation of Ghana. But he advised that young people interested in politics for development must first build their careers.

“So young men and women if you’re thinking politics think about career first and walk into politics knowing that you have something to contribute to this country. And not see politics as an end in itself.”

Dr. Adutwum believes establishing yourself in your career will make you good at what you do and at politics too if it’s of interest to you.

Watch video:

