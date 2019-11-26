5 Casualties After Violent Winds Hit Somanya — NADMO

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Director for the Yilo Krobo Municipality has confirmed that there have been about five casualties following the violent windstorm that hit Somanya in the Eastern Region, Monday.

According to Michael Jackson Bruku, the victims sustained minor injuries and have been treated and discharged at the Somanya Polyclinic.

“We received a distress call that the storm has caused a tree to fall onto the highway leading to Kpong,” the NADMO Director recounted.

“So we are here to salvage the situation to enable accessibility to and from the town,” he added.

The violent storm hit the Somanya township around 3:00pm, the NADMO boss said on JoyNews Prime.

The storm roofed off and destroyed the building housing the Somanya branch of Barclays Bank.

Cars belonging to the staff of the bank, Yilo Star, AGT Micro Finance have all been dented as well as several homes in the town.

Mr Jackson Bruku acknowledged that although there has been a lot of damage in the town, NADMO has to conduct an assessment to ascertain the level of destruction for the official report.

---Myjoyonline.com