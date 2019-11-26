ACEP Laments Poor Work On Dawa Irrigation Project

The African Center for Energy Policy (ACEP) want sanctions against contractors who execute oil-funded projects in a shoddy manner.

ACEP, which was joined by Oxfam America, to assess the Dawa Irrigation Project Site in the Ningo Prampram District which was rehabilitated in 2012, expressed disappointment at the poor quality of work done on the oil-funded project.

During a field trip conducted by Oxfam as part of its Extractive Industry Governance programme, the Executive Director of ACEP, Ben Boakye said:

“We have engineers who are paid with our money to monitor some of these projects and if they are not being efficient at monitoring and ensuring quality standards, there should be mechanisms to sanction them.”

“We have to now begin to sue some of these engineers and contractors to send a signal that they can't continue to deliver poor quality jobs and get paid.”

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) has also had cause complain about the quality of such projects.

In September, PIAC finished findings on five 'ghost and substandard projects' and referred them to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for investigations.

Farmers benefitting from the Dawa Irrigation Dam appealed to the government to, as a matter of urgency, reinforce the walls of the structure to save it from breaking.

“Now we are seeing that it is getting [deteriorated] so we are pleading for them to repair it for us so that when it is the dry season, we get the water to cultivate our crops,” one farmer said.

The irrigation site is about 55 hectares where farmers cultivate crops like okra, pepper, cucumber etc.

The GH¢570,903 project was under the petroleum revenue allocated for rehabilitation under the Ghana Irrigation Development Authority of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

---citinewsroom