Nungua New Life Orphanage Receives Help From PIWC Sakumono Women’s Ministry

The Women’s Ministry of the Pentecost International Worship Centre, PIWC in Sakumono in the Teshie Nungua Area of the Church of Pentecost has donated a number of items to the New Life Orphanage at Nungua in Accra.

The Orphanage was established 19 years ago by Nii Afotey Botwe II, Chief of Cortinor, a Nungua Suburb and currently has a population of 56 Children.

The items donated include Soaps, detergents, rice, clothing, tissue papers, packs of water, packs of assorted drinks, bread and margarine all valued at about GHC 10,000.

The Ministry also donated a cash amount of GHC 1,200 to the Orphanage

Presenting the items, the District Women’s Ministry Leader of PIWC Sakumono, Deaconess Mrs. Joyce Owiredu -Okyere said the Ministry was inspired by Biblical values to support widows and orphans. In a sermon on the topic, “Put out the old life and embrace a new life,” Mrs. Owiredu Okyere urged the children to lead godly lives and support one another in love and truth.

“As much as possible, you should try not to be angry, we must learn to forgive and forget, “she said adding, “we must also try to share, don’t keep things to yourself,” she said.

Deaconess Dorcas Hushie, an educationist also encouraged the children to focus on their education in order to achieve their dreams. She urged them to protect their dreams in order to climb higher the social ladder.

Receiving the items on behalf other homes, Nii Afotey Botwe II expressed his gratitude to the Ministry for their support. He said some of the children are in senior high school while with some in the university.