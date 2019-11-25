Gomoa Central Chiefs Hail Akufo-Addo And NPP For Outstanding Performance

Chiefs in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region last Tuesday hailed His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government for its brilliant performance in the district describing it as unprecedented in the history of Gomoa Central.

According to them, a series of infrastructure development projects springing up in all the Communities within 3 years was amazing

Speaking one after another at a maiden Meet the Press Forum organized by the Gomoa Central District Assembly to showcase its achievements at Gomoa Aboso recently, the chiefs described President Akufo Addo as God-Sent

"Since the inception of the Fourth Republic, no President has ever done what Nana Akufo Addo is doing for us through our Member of Parliament, Hon. Naana Eyiah and DCE Hon Benjamin Kojo Otoo

They say Chiefs should not engage themselves in active politics, yes, but we are witness to what's going on in our Communities which is improving their lives"

Nana Odum Amanfo V, Chief Gomoa Akropong No.2 who stated these confirmed the number of development projects and social interventions the Assembly has undertaken for them

" While lauding President Akufo Addo and NPP Government, we also ought to thank our Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah and DCE, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo who are the main implementers of Government's programmes and policies for their constant interaction with Nananom.

We will continue with our usual interactions with the Gomoa Central District Assembly and our Member of Parliament to provide the needs of the people"

Similarly, the Queen Mother of Gomoa Aboso, Nana Ayireba commended the MP and the DCE for their inspirational leadership leading to infrastructure development in the area

She pledged the unflinching support of Nananom in Gomoa Central District adding they will continually contribute their quota towards infrastructure development.

Minister for National Security, Hon Albert Kan-Dapaah addressing the Forum assured Ghanaians of peace and security in the country.

He stated emphatically that there is absolutely no security threat whatsoever adding there is no need for the citizenry to feel insecure about their lives.

" My Ministry is seriously tackling every crime in the country. We are slowly following criminal activities including kidnapping and other high level crimes

Apart from Ahmed Suale killers, we have been able to apprehend series of criminals in their hide outs.

Ghanaians should exercise patience, we are working around the clock to uproot all criminal activities in the country.

As we can all testify crime related activities have reduced drastically. Our boundaries are solidly secured

Operation Calm Light has been put in place and are leaving no stone unturned in their assigned duties

This is the positive sign of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo's Governmence Impact to facilitate the development of the country"

DCE for Gomoa Central Hon Benjamin Kojo Otoo noted that the Forum was to account to the people.

" Today's presentation which is evidence based is to account to people three years of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Governance Impact.

Every project shown on the screen exist and are physical for the people in the Communities to testify

Within Three years, the Assembly in collaboration with the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah has been able to improve infrastructure in the District with many of them completed while others are at various stages of completion.

We have constructed mechanised boreholes for Gomoa Gyaman, Ofaso, Akyease and Gomoa Benso to provide potable drinking water. They have since been handed over to the Communities.

CHPs Compound has been constructed for Gomoa Asebu and Gomoa Mangoase. While Nurse's quarters has also been constructed to serve Gomoa Aboso CHPs Compound."

Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo mentioned a number of Classroom Blocks as 6-Unit classroom block for Gomoa Obuasi Presbyterian Basic School, 3-Unit Classroom Block for Gomoa Aboso, 2-Unit classroom Blocks for Gomoa Afransi and Abamkwaem Basic Schools respectively

" Others include Construction of 6-Unit classroom Block for Gomoa Lome, construction of ICT complex at Afransi, 3-Unit Classroom Block at Gomoa Oguakrom and renovation of Classroom Blocks for Ofaso and Gomoa Obuasi.

As I speak, work is ongoing on dormitory for Gyaman Community Day Senior High School in addition a Home Economics and Dining Hall blocks

A 42- market stalls has been constructed for ABEA Central market to boost economic activities. Similarly, market sheds have been constructed for Awombrew and Abamkwaem Communities

Afransi Market has started even though the Assembly is yet to construct stores and sheds. May I take this opportunity to thank Nana Obranu Kwesi Atta for assisting the Assembly in this direction

The Assembly in collaboration with the Member of Parliament, Hon Naana Eyiah has presented over 1,000 dual desks and a number of KG tables and chairs to some selected schools to enhance effective teaching and learning

Additionally, set of Computers has been constructed distributed to Schools in the district that is why over 97% of our schools have access to computers"

On Planting for Export and Rural Development, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo noted that 11,100 Cocoa Seedlings and 12,000 Coconut Seedlings have been distributed to farmers in the district

" Our Member of Parliament has single handedly supported over 200 BECE graduates in the district with school trunks, mattresses and provisions to prepare them to enjoy Free SHS

She has equally supported graduate apprentices with set-up tools such as Hair dryers, Sewing Machines.

Not to count of Cash material support to widows and aged.

We have also supported community Self-help projects with building and roofing materials to complete their projects on time

Persons With Disabilities in the district have also been supported. The Assembly has distributed income generating facilities to them so that they can feed themselves and that of their families.

These and many more is what the Assembly is doing to enhance the living standard of the people in the district"

Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo called on the people to rally behind His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government and vote accordingly for Nana Addo and Hon. Naana Eyiah in the 2020 general elections to do more for Gomoa Central District.

The Central Regional Minister Hon. Kwamina Duncan stated emphatically that President of the Republic of Ghana,His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government has Performance far better than any other Government since the inception of the fourth Republic.

He noted the numerous social intervention policies that have been introduced to make life meaningful for every citizenry.

According to the Regional Minister, the Interventions have cushioned Ghanaian financially thus putting monies into their pockets

" Look, it's an open secret that Free SHS, Planting for Export and Rural Development, Planting for Food and Jobs, recruitment of Nation Builders Corp ( NABCO), Youth Empowerment Agency among others have put monies into people's pockets

I will, therefore, encourage all of us here present to vote for no other person but Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and all NPP parliamentary candidates come 2020 general elections to send Ghana to its desire Haven"

Hon. Kwamina Duncan concluded by assuring Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies that the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) will provide the needed resources to realize their Development agenda