National Juniors Challenge Season Two Launched

The 2019/2020 edition of the National Juniors Challenge (NJC) Quiz Competition, to promote critical and analytical thinking of students in junior high schools, has been launched in Accra.

The competition is a Ghana Education Service recognised television and radio reality educational programme is expected to air for 13 weeks on TV and Radio.

It seeks to promote the critical and analytical thinking ability of students at the basic education level in solving problems and how they could use the knowledge acquired in the classroom to help develop society.

The quiz contest is expected to start in January 2020 in the Greater Accra Region with 36 schools, 108 contestants from 7 regions across the country.

The competition will, later, be replicated across other regions in subsequent years, according to the organisers.

The subjects earmarked for the competition include Social studies, English, Integrated Science, information communication technology (ICT) and Mathematics.

Wisdom Larry Quarme-Doe, the CEO of UNIWIZ foundation and the brain behind the NJC initiative, explained that the contest was to emulate the National Science and Maths Quiz which takes place at the Senior High School level.

"We realised there was nothing academic-related for pupils at the Junior High Level through which pupils can learn hence I had the motivation to start the NJC,” he noted.

"It is our desired efforts to give the children of Ghana the opportunity to showcase their intellects to the world, develop them for the future and also help to erase the above misconception from the minds of our future generation,” he said.

According to him, the uniqueness of the Challenge is that it has been designed for pupils at the Basic Education level, thereby making it the first of its kind in the country.

"This is very important because, for so many years now, so much attention has been given to students at the second cycle institution to the neglect of those at the basic level. This, I think is highly unfortunate because the success of our educational system begins at the basic level and so if much attention is given to our brothers and sisters at the basic level, it will go a long way in improving the standard of education in the country", he said.

He added that the purpose of this challenge goes beyond merely preparing students for exams but rather preparing them for life and this can be seen in the nature of some of the questions that contestants will be required to answer.

"Considering the success chalked from the maiden edition of the contest, we as organisers are highly motivated in our quest towards ensuring that subsequent editions are even bigger (with regards to the number of participating schools) and better (detailed planning and service rendered to both participants and consumers of the program)", he added.

Talking about the awards for the Season Two Challenge, Mr. Wisdom Larry Quarme - Doe said, each participating school shall receive some awards for taking part in the contest. The schools shall be given a certificate of participation, branded souvenirs and other packages by our sponsors.

The quarterfinalists shall receive; a certificate of participation, textbooks, branded souvenirs and other packages by our sponsors.

The semi-finalists shall receive; a certificate of participation, textbooks, branded NJC bags, souvenirs, and other packages by our sponsors and a cash prize of Five Hundred Ghana cedis (GHc 500.00).

The Second Runner-up shall be awarded a sum of One Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc 1,000.00) cash, laptop each, a certificate of participation, branded NJC bags and souvenirs and other packages by our sponsors.

The First Runner-up shall be awarded a sum of Two Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc 2,000,00) cash, laptop each, tour to some major tourist sites, a certificate of participation, branded NJC bags, souvenirs, and other packages from our sponsors.

The winning school shall be awarded, Five Thousand Ghana Cedis ( GHc 5,000.00) cash, certificate of participation, branded NJC bags, souvenirs and other packages by our sponsors. Each participant of the winning school shall receive a brand new laptop, a Hisense TV set and a trip to Dubai.

He urged each and everyone to come on board to support this initiative.