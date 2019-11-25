Trending Photo: John Mahama Visits John Dumelo

The bond between former President John Dramani Mahama and actor John Dumelo seems to be screwing up in recent years.

Dumelo’s wife, Gifty, took to her official Instagram handle and shared photos and videos of the ex-president's visit to her home.

In one of the videos, RhymezGH.com monitored, Mahama is seen playing with John Dumelo’s son. “When Uncle John Paid a visit to Little John,” the caption reads.

The award-winning actor and entrepreneur started his political ambitions a few years back and has quickly risen up to become many’s favorite in the political world.

He was one of the numerous celebrities who campaigned strongly for the NDC in both 2012 and 2016 general elections and persists to support Mahama’s bid to return to Presidency in 2020.

John Dumelo is currently aspiring for a member of parliament under the ticket of the biggest opposition political party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

---RhymezGH.com