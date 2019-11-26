Mass Burial For 120 Unidentified Bodies To Decongest Police Hospital Mortuary

The Ghana Police Hospital says it will embark on mass burial for some 120 unidentified and unclaimed bodies as part of routine measures to decongest the mortuary.

“The unidentified and unclaimed bodies are made up of mostly paupers, unknown former patients, abandoned bodies, unidentified accident and crime victims,” DSP Yaw Nketia-Yeboah, Head of Public Affairs of the Hospital said in a release, Monday.

The Hospital is, therefore, informing the general public to contact the Pathology Department for identification of persons “who might have not been seen for some time as part of the search.”

This, according to the Police, is to avert a situation whereby such bodies are added to those earmarked for mass burial 21 days after November 25, 2019.

“Members of the general public are also hereby encouraged to acquire the habit of always having their National Identification Card or that of any organisation on them to help the police and others to easily identify them whenever they are here in any health crises or involved in an accident,” DSP Nketia-Yeboah said.

---Myjoyonline