Suspend December Referendum – Abu Sakara Tells Gov't

A member of the National Interest Movement, Dr. Abu Sakara is calling for a complete suspension of the upcoming December 17 referendum.

Dr. Sakara says until Parliament amends Article 243 (1), the referendum may be pointless.

“Our position basically is that the referendum should be stopped. Whether we vote YES or NO, we are not going to get what we want –that is to elect our leaders on partisan lines. Why? Because a 'YES' vote seals our fate and a NO vote ensures that perhaps there is no guarantee for it that. Article 243 (1) is there. When you go to Parliament, we 2/3 majority to amend it. If they refuse to amend it and play political tricks with it, we can't do anything. So we should stop this referendum until it is passed. Let’s try it and see how it works so that at a later date, we will introduce this partisan thing if we think it can add value”, he said.

Ghanaians will go to the polls on December 17 to vote on the proposed amendment of the constitutional provision that currently disallows political party participation in local government.

It is to decide on a possible amendment of Article 55 (3) of the 1992 Constitution to empower political parties to sponsor candidates for local level elections.

The outcome will have either of the following outcomes: If the electorate votes YES, the election of MMDCEs, Assembly and Unit Committee Members in the near future will be on a partisan basis.

If they vote NO, then the election of these candidates for the local level elections will be on a non-partisan basis as being practised now.

