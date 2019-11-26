Gov't Will Not Tolerate Any Act Of Secession — Hadzide

Deputy minister for information, Pius Enam Hadzide, has stated that government will not tolerate secessionist or any act of lawlessness.

“Government is solidly behind the security and law agencies to apprehend any individual indulged in acts of lawlessness per the laws of the land.”

Reacting to a recent declaration of independence in the Volta Region by a group of people on Okay Fm, Ade Akye Bia, he said, government will not tolerate any act of unlawful act by age, gender or race.

The security agency arrested the Homeland Study Group Foundation in the Volta Region over the declaration of an independent western Togoland.

The leader of the group, 80-year old Charles Komi Kudzordzi, popularly known as Papavi Hobedetor, made the independence declaration at a public gathering in Ho on Saturday, November 16.

He was arrested and later released on humanitarian grounds but decided to execute the same agenda again.

Speaking on the issue, the Deputy Minister, stated that “government will not condone any act of lawlessness emanating from any group or individual; whether age, race or gender.”

According to him, no group has the capacity to dictate to government conditions to effect an arrest.

He added that necessary investigations will be conducted and further steps would be taken to apprehend the culprits.