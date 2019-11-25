Report On Capacity Imperatives For SDGs To Be Launched

The African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF), the African Union’s (AU) specialized agency for capacity building, in partnership with the SDGs Advisory Unit in the Office of the President, will launch the ACBF’s report on the Capacity Imperatives for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on 26 November, 2019 at 9:00am at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.

The focus of the report launch is to sensitize the Ghanaian public on the outcomes of the study and contribute to citizenry engagement and policy dialogue on the capacity needs to implement the SDGs in Africa. Honourable Yaw Osafo Marfo, Senior Minister and Professor George Yaw Gyan-Baffour, Minister for Planning have gracefully agreed to join Prof. Emmanuel Nnadozie and, Executive Secretary of ACBF and Dr. Eugene Owusu, Special Adviser to the President for the SDGs to enhance the occasion with their effective participation. The event intends to attract about 150 participants from a broad range of multi-sector groups representing the public sector, non–governmental organizations (NGOs), civil society organizations (CSOs), international institutions, Diplomatic corps, academia and the media.

In December 2017, the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his capacity as the co-chair of the Eminent Group of Advocates on the SDGs, hosted a High Level Roundtable to mobilise support for accelerated implementation of the SDGs in Africa. One of the key outcomes from this Roundtable was the need to invest in building the capacity of Africa’s people and institutions.

The ACBF in line with its mandate, to build human and institutional capacity in Africa, published a seminal report on the Capacity Imperatives for the achievement of the SDGs. The report identifies, maps and analyzes the key capacities that are required to address and enhance national capabilities for implementing the SDGs in Africa within the context of Agenda 2063. The report finds that capacity remains the critical missing link for fulfilling the development agendas of most African countries.

The launch will provide an opportunity to promote the achievements and awareness of the SDGs and disseminate the findings of the research whilst providing a platform for discussion on the key issues underpinning capacity for the implementation of the SDGs.