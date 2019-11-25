A/R: Price Of Eggs To Increase Next Year – Poultry Farmers

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of Poultry Farmers Association, Boris Baidoo has stated that the price of eggs will go up effective next year.

According to him, there might be an increase in the price of egg during the Christmas festive season.

He revealed this on Akuafo Kyefa’s program on Kumasi based Kingdom FM 100.1 in which he emphasized that the prices of eggs should increase to encourage local poultry farmers to produce more eggs after several years of price stability in the Ghanaian market.

Boris Baidoo urged the government to encourage and enroll “one egg per student” into the school feeding program to reduce egg importation and also stabilize the economy.

However, the trend of egg production is about to change starting from December this year, hence the increment will help improve the living standards of those in the poultry industry to encourage mass production for exportation.

Though the industry is saddled with a lot of challenges, the persistence for quality in service has always been the driving force and hallmark. In as much as attention is given to these challenges, adequate attention is given to achieving excellence.

He disclosed that lots of eggs are disposed of due the low demand from Ghanaians.

Background

Ghana produces 1.5million eggs daily and according to the Ghana National Association of Poultry Farmers, it is sufficient to meet consumption needs.

Many people do not eat eggs because of its cholesterol content, however, it has been proven scientifically that the cholesterol in the egg is positive for human anatomy.