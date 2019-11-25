Prince Sadat Represents Ghana In China On PPP Solutions In Infrastructure Construction

Research Analyst at the Political Office of the President (Number 16), Prince Anuwar-Sadat Amadu has represented Ghana in China for the 2019 Seminar on Public Private Partnership Solutions in Infrastructure Construction for Ghana.

The Press & Media Aide to Alhaji Abubakar Abdul Rahman (ALHAJI SHORT), Board Chairman of Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company and former aspiring National Chairman of the NPP, was among other participants who went through an in-depth three-week Bilateral Training Programme at the Shandong Foreign Trade Vocational College under the auspices of the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China.

The award-winning Law Student of the Wisconsin International University College Ghana law faculty, and other participants successfully graduated today, Monday, 25th November, 2019 with a certificate in Public Private Partnership Solutions in Infrastructure Construction.

The programme was specifically tailored for Ghana and planned between the Government of Ghana and the Economic & Commercial Counsellor’s Office of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China.

The participants were taken through series of lectures on China’s success story in the fields of International Cooperation Law in China, Infrastructure Development, Industrial Park Infrastructure, Infrastructure Construction Planning, Global Value Chains & Connectivity, Aviation Infrastructure Construction, Port Infrastructure Construction, Linyi Mall Infrastructure Construction, Road & Rail Infrastructure Construction, Strategic Interpretation of China’s One Belt and One Road, China’s Economic Diplomacy & Infrastructure Construction, Construction Opportunities for Developing Countries, etc under the PPP experience. They also visited some major industries in the field of manufacturing and infrastructure development in Qingdao, Weihai, Fuzhou, Shanghai and Guangzhou. And as well met and interacted with key industry players.

China has been one of Ghana’s oldest and firmest friends, with a track record of fruitful interactions in financial, technical and diplomatic areas since independence. The recognition for a common destiny and the invaluable growth of solidarity and trust has been the backbone for the Ghana-China relations.

It will be recalled that the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H. E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia visited China at the invitation of the Chinese Vice President, Li Yuanchao on an official state visit in June 2017, where an MOU was signed on 21st June, 2017 relative to the now famous Sinohydro Corporation Agreement. The visit was followed by another high-powered state visit by His Excellency the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the People’s Republic of China in 2018. This was once again an opportunity to strengthen at the highest-level, exchange between the two countries.

China is the second largest economy in the world; and has been a shining example in its transformation from an agrarian country to an industrial powerhouse, doing so on its own terms, underlined by a policy of peaceful co-existence and the industriousness of its people. It is an example that Ghana seeks to emulate. China’s expertise in infrastructural & agricultural development has been a boon to Ghana as it seeks to enter the ranks of industrialized countries. It is a partnership that will only grow and deepen as Ghana aspires towards greater heights.

The rapid growth and development of China has provided business opportunities for Ghanaian products and vice-versa, giving Ghanaian companies the opportunity to grow and expand. This agenda of trade, as opposed to aid, has affirmed to Ghana that its relationship is one based on mutual benefit and mutual respect.

The delegation was led by Prof. Kwaku Appiah-Adu, the Head of Delivery Unit, Vice President’s Secretariat at the Office of the President.