Conduct Of EOCO Against Domelevo Unacceptable - Asiedu Nketiah

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress has described as unacceptable, the Economic and Organised Crime Office’s (EOCO's) investigation of the Auditor-General for alleged procurement breaches.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said this is so because, “the anti-graft agency is comfortably inviting Daniel Domelevo for questioning and granting him bail but has refused or neglected to invite Yaw Osafo Maafo for the same breaches of the Public Procurement Act.”

The opposition party at a press conference Monday, alleged the government is using EOCO as a vehicle to kick out the outspoken Auditor General.

Daniel Domelevo

Mr. Domelevo, praised by civil society organisations for his passionate anti-corruption fight has come under the lens of the EOCO for his office’s failure to follow due procedure in the purchase of some vehicles.

The matter has since been trashed out and the office cleared; it was determined that the state got value for money, the CSOs said.

According to the NDC, the recent opening of the case by the EOCO is because the Auditor-General has surcharged Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo $1million for wrongful payment to a private company.

The civil society groups believe same, arguing that the surcharge of the Senior Minister has courted anger against Mr. Domelevo.

The NDC in its statement, has demanded the Senior Minister be made to face the music for his involvement in the wrongful payments.

“If President Akufo-Addo fails to take action on this case of corruption by his Senior Minister, as we expect he would, he will have cemented his image as the biggest promoter of corruption in the history of Ghana and the one President who presided over the most corrupt government,” the NDC wrote.

Read the full statement below:

---Myjoyonline.com