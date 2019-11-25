AVEVA Named Leader At The 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant For Manufacturing Execution Systems

Craig Hayman, CEO AVEVA

AVEVA, a world leader in engineering and industrial software, announced today that it has been recognized by Gartner, Inc. as a ‘Leader’ in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) research report. It was one of 16 companies profiled by Gartner in this sector.

Rob McGreevy, SVP of Portfolio and Strategy, AVEVA commented: “The AVEVA Manufacturing Execution System uses a model-driven approach to standardize processes and workflows thereby improving operational efficiency. This includes programming and commissioning of automation equipment and building a digital twin of the plant and process which is improving the efficiency of scheduled run times by 25% - 30% and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25%.”

Craig Hayman, CEO, AVEVA said, “We continue to innovate across the AVEVA MES portfolio, helping our industrial and manufacturing customers accelerate their digital transformation. Together with AVEVA they can see downtime decreased by as much as 50% and overall equipment effectiveness increased by 25% or more". Gartner’s Magic Quadrant evaluation of AVEVA was based on AVEVA’s MES/MOM software portfolio including AVEVA Manufacturing Execution System and AVEVA Mining Operations Management.

AVEVA’s MES/MPM software portfolio is offered with hybrid cloud deployment and flexible pricing models, including subscription options. It includes the functionality to manage different process characteristics, facilitate specific operational activities and support industry-specific standards and regulations

Gartner’s evaluation criteria includes market understanding, marketing strategy, sales strategy, offering (product) strategy, business model, vertical/industry strategy, innovation, and geographic strategy. Together, these criteria provide an overview of a company’s ability to execute, when viewed in conjunction with Gartner’s evaluation of a company’s completeness of vision, which includes the product or service, overall viability, sales execution/pricing, market responsiveness/record, marketing execution, customer experience, and operations.

Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Support Software,” Rick Franzosa, 29 October 2019

