Referendum: Kwame A Plus Backs NDC, 'Vote No To Save Lives'

Kwame A Plus

The leader and founder of The People's Project (TPP), Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as Kwame A Plus has urged Ghanaians to vehemently vote 'No' in the upcoming December 17 referendum.

He said the decision to elect Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) is a welcoming which gives strength to the growing democracy of Ghana.

Kwame A Plus however disagrees with his party, the ruling NPP to allow candidates appointed and forced on the people by political parties.

''The election of MMDCEs gives the ordinary Ghanaian a choice to decide who leads them at the local assembly level. It gives power to the people unlike the previous system'', he quickly added.

He however indicated that the upcoming referendum seeking to politicise the district level election must be "rejected by all well-meaning Ghanaians''.

The outspoken musician cum politician pointed out that, the Article 55 clause 3 of the 1992 constitution states clearly that “subject to the provisions of this article, a political party is free to participate in shaping the political will of the people, to disseminate information on political ideas, social and economic programmes of a national character and sponsor candidates for elections to any public office other than to District Assemblies or lower local government units.’’

He continued, ''What they aim to achieve with the upcoming referendum is to amend this particular clause to enable them to introduce their evil unproductive partisan politics at the local assembly level. We have seen the negative impacts of NDC-NPP politics in this country. This is evident from our institutions to every single aspect of this country and we cannot risk local assemblies with this same canker."

According to him, a majority 'No' vote will put an end to the proposed politicisation of local level governance.

"We must all get to a point where we reject decisions from our respective parties and leaders when they are wrong and side with them when they are right. You must not vote yes because NDC-NPP says so. Let your vote be for the good of our beloved country Ghana," he emphasised.