Ghana Is Safe, No Fears — Kan-Dapaah Assures

The Minister of National Security Albert Kan Dapaah has assured Ghanaians that there was no cause for alarm over cross-border activities that could destabilise the country.

At the “Meet the Press” series, the sector Minister assured the public that security personnel are working avidly to guard the country.

The “Meet the Press” series, organized by the Gomoa Central District Assembly, was introduced by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and Information Ministry which government uses as a means of informing Ghanaians on how they’re taxes are used.

The session aimed to tout the developmental projects carried out in the Gomoa District during the administration of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government.

Speaking on security, the Minister said armed robbery, kidnapping and other crimes have reduced drastically thanks to the pro-activeness of the national security operatives, which he promised will continue in order to promote peace and stability in the country.

He went on to speak on the referendum, urging residents of the Gomoa Central to vote ‘YES' for the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chiefs Executives (MMDCEs) by the people.

According Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, the country, during the administration of the National Democratic Congress, had no option but to request assistance from the International Monetary Fund for a bailout upon failure of recruitment of nurses, medical staff teaching and non-teaching staff due to the appalling state of the economy at the time.

He added that the NPP government has made marvellous efforts to recruit a load of nurses and teachers, who some years ago were picketing the ministries for recruitment.

At the event, Benjamin Kojo Otoo, MP for Gomoa Central and Deputy Minister of Lands, Forestry and Natural Resources made known some 300 projects that had been executed over the past three years, which Mr Duncan commended.

---