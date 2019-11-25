World Engineers Confab Ends With Call For Support To Achieve SDGs

The 2019 World Engineers Convention (WEC) ended in Melbourne, Australia, with a call for accelerated support to achieve the targets set in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The World Federation of Engineering Organisations WFEO biannual Convention under the theme *Engineering a Sustainable World -The next 100 Years was hosted by Engineers Australia to coincide with the commemoration of their 100th Anniversary.

The conference provided a platform for global engineering experts, company executives, scientists, academics, technical specialists, industry influencers and global thought leaders to explore distinctive and diverse ways to plan a sustainable future in order to create a better world.

In his message to the forum, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guittierez espoused the view that the attainment of the SDGs was the blueprint for building a world of peace and prosperity for all. He added that the SDGs required solutions that are rooted in science, technology and engineering.

Participants from over 80 Professional Engineering Institutions, dozens of International Societies of Science Technology Research and Engineering gathered in Melbourne for the week-long General Assembly.

The General Assembly approved the 2019-2023 WFEO Strategic Plan, admitting 13 new members and associates.

The GA also endorsed the establishment of the WFEO/International Engineering Alliance IEA Working Group on Capacity Building.

The WG is charged to extend the global reach of IEA Accords and Agreements through the WFEO member network in partnership with UNESCO in order to raise the standard of Engineering Education, Accreditation and Professional Charter to levels required by the IEA.

Eight countries Ghana, Mauritius, Kenya, Rwanda, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Brazil and Sri Lanka are the initial batch of Professional Institutions to undergo the process.

The conference also decided to establish a Global Code of Ethics to guide engineering practitioners to be abreast with ethical issues regarding integrity and responsible conduct with professional practice alongside a sanctions regime.

The conference resolved to promote Gender Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. The WFEO pledged to increase its visibility, presence, impact and stature in global matters, adding that Engineers are at the heart of Sustainable Development.

In her final report, the President of WFEO Dr. Marlene Kanga indicated that her tenure had experienced increased cooperation and active partnerships with key global partners such as the IEA, FIDIC, ISC, IFEES, INWES and ICEE among others.

Delegates praised Dr. Kanga for her sterling leadership adding that the UN Declaration of March 4th as World Engineering Day will be seen as a significant legacy of her term.

In his inaugural speech, the new President of WFEO Prof. Ke Gong of China promised to devote himself to the task of enhancing the trail blazed by his predecessor.

He recognised the impacts of emerging technologies such as Artificial intelligence AI, Big Data, Internet of Things IoT, Quantum Computing and others to future engineering.

He added that Engineers need to master these technologies in order to promote the responsible conduct of their application and innovation in engineering.

Ghana was represented by Ing. Mrs Carlien Bou-Chedid President-Elect FAEO and Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Executive Director Ghana Institution of Engineering GhIE and West Africa Federation of Engineering Organisations WAFEO, Dr Kwame Boakye, Ing. Asare Yeboah, Ing. Kwaku Boampong all Past Presidents of GhIE, Ing. Magnus Asiedu, Ing. Dr Enyonam Kpekpena, Ing. Mavis Allotey both Council members and members of Women in Engineering. The delegation returns this week.