Sanitation Minister Woos Investors In Israel

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah in her bid to help solve the Water, Sanitation, Hygiene and Environmental Challenges in Ghana dazzled investors during the 2019 Water Technology and Environmental Control (WATEC) conference in Israel.

The Minister participated in a number of meetings including workshops and seminars to which she engaged manufacturers and investors by delivering impressive presentations to promote Government’s One District, One Factory (1D1F) policy and advocating for the Clean Ghana Agenda by her Ministry.

She also held high profile meetings, including one with her counterpart, the Israeli Minister for Energy and Water Resources, Mr. Yuval Steinitz and his team of experts, and visited a few places such as the Mekorot sewage treatment plant in Shafdan and a number of manufacturing companies.

The 4 day conference which was organized in collaboration with the Israeli Ministry of Economy, Israel New Tech, Manufacturers Association and Israel Export Institute was held from November 18 through to 21, 2019 at the plush David Intercontinental, Tel Aviv.

The Minister led a 27 Ghanaian Member delegation comprising 6 State Officials, mainly technocrats from the departments and agencies under her Ministry; Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Community Water and Sanitation Agency, Water Resources Commission, 21 Businessmen and Women from the Sanitation and Environmental Sector including Zoomlion, and the Ghanaian Ambassador to Israel, H.E. Mrs. Hannah Ama Nyarko and Her Deputy who were with the Ghanaian Team throughout the period of the conference and other events.