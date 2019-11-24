Junior Graphic Editor Wins 2018 GJA Journalist Of The Year

The editor of the Junior Graphic newspaper, Doreen Hammond, has been crowned the 2018 Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Journalist of the Year.

Aside from being the Best Journalist, she also won the Best Columnist Award of the Year at the event marking the 70th Anniversary of the Association which was held on Saturday.

The Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) topped the awards with a total of 12 awards, while four JoyNews journalists emerged winners in various categories at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

Ms Hammond until her appointment as Editor of Junior Graphic was the Features Editor of the country’s oldest newspaper, Daily Graphic.

The excited journalist could not hide her joy as she was flanked by her family, colleagues and other well-wishers.

This year’s was on the theme, “Democracy, Freedom and Independence of the Media in Ghana” with Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia being the Special Guest of Honour.

