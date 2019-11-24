Two missing, power cut to 4,000 homes in storm-hit south of France

Two people were missing Sunday and hundreds of homes were flooded after storms lashed the south-east of France.

Red alert storm warnings in the Var and Alpes-Maritimes departments have been downgraded to orange, with authorities warning of increased flood risk.

Rescue crews resumed the search for a 77-year-old man who disappeared early Saturday near a waterway in Saint-Antonin-du-Var. Witnesses said he was visibly disoriented when last seen.

A search is also ongoing for a women who fell into the water in Muy after a lifeboat carrying three firefighters and three civilians capsized. While five of them reached safety, the women could not be found.

Meanwhile two people were rushed to hospital as storms hit overnight: a 78-year-old man who was suffering hypothermia after being rescued from a mudslide in Cagnes-sur-mer, and a 39-year-old woman who was swept away by a wave in Nice.

Since Friday, nearly 1600 firefighters have responded to thousands of emergency calls.

Air and rail transport across south-eastern France has been disrupted and 4,000 homes have been left without electricity.