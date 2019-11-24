G4S wins best private security company at GC100 Awards

G4S Security Services has been ranked the 71st best company in Ghana and foremost private security company in the country at the Ghana Club100 Awards.

The event organised by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) was on the theme “Sustainable Agriculture; The Bedrock of Ghana’s Industrialization Drive”.

Commenting on the recognition, the Managing Director of G4S Security Services, Mr Michael Gyapah said “we are delighted to be recognised and to be part of this prestigious ceremony.

“This is a clear affirmation of our commitment to serve and deliver services that are underpinned by continuous improvement and focus on business sustainability. We are extremely proud of our 7000 staff members who put their lives on the line each and every day to protect lives and property in both the private and public sector through their unwavering dedication and hard work,” he added.

The 2019 edition of the annual Ghana Club 100 Awards came off on Friday, November 15 at the Kempinski Hotel, Accra.

