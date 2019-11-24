Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda Becomes Policy Direction For Africa—UNDP

The United Nations Development Programme has adopted President Akuffo Addo's Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda as the new policy direction for the entire African continent.

The UNDP at a High-Level Dialogue with African influencers in Accra charged African leaders to harness resources on the continent through creativity and innovation that will boost Africa's economy.

The program was themed, ‘Africa’s Money for African Development: A Future Beyond Aid.’

The dialogue also employed ways in deriving the best outcomes from the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement and opportunities thereof.

Director at the Regional Bureau for Africa, UNDP, Ahunna Eziakonwa lauded President Akufo Addo for showing the way.

“I wish to thank President Akufo Addo for sounding the clarion call assiduously and consistently working towards this goal,” she said in a statement.

President Akufo Addo on his part reiterated the need for Africa to take its fate in its hands.

“I am insisting that we stop believing that our deliverance will come from benefactors. I am insisting that we take our fate in our own hands and work to bring us to where we do not look for or expect charity".