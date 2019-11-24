No Business As Usual Hub: "It Is Never Too Late To Turn Your Life Around"

The No Business as Usual Hub in the Asokore Mampong Municipality has called on the youth to see every challenge they go through as a process in a process.

According to the European-union sponsored Hub, every problem should be viewed as an opportunity and an extra motivation to take creative steps to success.

"With a lot of persuasion and drive, it is never too late to turn your life around. Focusing and improving on our individual positive attributes will make us limitless" said Shuaibu Fuseini, a youth coach at the Hub.

The Hub made the call at the sidelines of its Movie night christened Screw Up Moment 7.0. The event is organized to empower the youth in the Asokore Mampong in knowing about some business failures and hassles of entrepreneurs through entertainment.

The screened movie, "The founder" was an American movie directed in 2016 by John Lee Hancock.

The movie was about an unsuccessful salesman who observed that many of the drive-in restaurants that he tries to sell to are inefficiently run, with a long waiting time for orders.

He then came up with an idea to run and operate a highly popular walk-up restaurant with fast service, high-quality food, disposable packaging, and a family-friendly atmosphere - which got home successful in the long run.