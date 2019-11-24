Kufuor Scholar Peter Darkwah Wins Secretary For Finance Position Of NUGs

Former Local NUGS President of the University of Education Winneba, Mampong campus and a member of the Kufuor Scholars Program has won elections to become the Secretary for Finance of the National Union of Ghanaian Students (NUGS).

Peter Darkwah is an exceptional individual with integrity, professionalism and excellence as his hallmark. He is also a passionate fellow with the spirit of volunteerism and dedication to duty.

Peter Darkwah, before winning the position of Secretary for Finance of NUGS had served in the capacity of a Local NUGS President for UEW-M and also the Unified L/NUGS President of all 4 campuses of the University of Education Winneba.

In 2018 and at the 52nd annual residential delegates congress of NUGS, he served as a Secretary to the congress steering committee.

Peter Darkwah is a member of the Kufuor Scholars Program which aims at the excellent grooming of tomorrow's transformational leaders in leadership, governance and development.

Peter has been elected as the Secretary for Finance of the National Union of Ghanaian Students for the 2019/20 academic year. His major duty shall be to keep the daily financial records of the Union without neglecting the advocacy role of students in the shaping and reshaping of discourse on Ghana's education.