Ghana Strengthens Bilateral Ties With Israel On Disaster Management

The Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organization, NADMO, Mr. Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh has paid a 5-day official visit to the State of Israel.

The visit was in honour of an invitation by the government of the Israeli State to discuss matters of partnership and the strengthening of bilateral ties with Ghana in the area of disaster management.

Mr. Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh used the opportunity to discuss how Ghana could be a direct beneficiary of the modern training on disaster management.

A further deliberation was also held on ways the State of Israel could directly support the State of Ghana in disaster management and prevention by providing modern-day facilities like rescue ambulances, earthquake detectors, flood rescue equipment and other items that could boost the efficiency and effectiveness of the National Disaster Management Organization in Ghana.

Accompanied by the Deputy Ambassador of Ghana to the State of Israel, Mr. William Anani-Abotsi, the Director-General of NADMO, Mr. Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh held the discussions with the Head of Disaster Management Agency, Brigadier General Zeev Tsuk-Ram Vova and the Director of Strategic Cooperation And Assistance Division, NEMA, Mr. Jacob Wimisberg of the State of Israel.