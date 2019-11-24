JoyNews journalists win big at the 24th GJA Awards

Four JoyNews Journalists emerged winners in various categories at the 24th Ghana Journalist Association Awards held at Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, Accra.

Saturday’s event which climaxed the 70th Anniversary celebrations of the GJA also crowned JoyNews’ Ina Thalia Quansah the Most Promising Journalist of the Year 2018.

Her colleague Seth Kwame Boateng won Best Human Rights Reporter and Best in Features (TV).

The others are Justice Baidoo and Beryl Ernestina Richter. They won Best Telecommunication (Electronic) and Best Health Reporter (TV) respectively .

These journalists emerged topmost in their categories from 368 entries spanning the various competitive categories, including News Reporting, Sports, Education and Features.

The awards which adjudged Ms Doreen Hammond, the Editor of Junior Graphic, Best Journalist of the Year 2018, “provide a platform to recognize individuals and companies that play a significant role in the growth and development of the industry.”

Other winners include;

Nana Konadu Agyeman (Daily Graphic) - Best Transport and Road Safety Reporter (Print)

Moses Dotse Aklorbortu (Graphic Business) - Best Oil and Gas Reporter

Janet Abena Quainoo (GTV) - Best Rural Reporter (Electronic)

Kwaku Osei Bonsu (GNA) - Winner of Dr G.T. Anim Award for Ethics in Journalism

Kabu Nartey (GIJ) - Best Student Journalist

Samuel A. Akapule (Ghanaian Times) - Best Rural Reporter

Prosper Kuorsoh (GNA) - Best Agric Reporter (Print)

Portia Gabor (TV3) - Best Transport Ans Road Safety (Electronic)

Peter Quao Adator (TV3) - Best Sports Reporter (Electronic)

Nabil Ahmed Rufai (GHOne TV) - Best Education Reporter (Electronic)

Portia Gabor (TV3) - Best Female Journalist

Maclean Kwofi (Graphic Business) - Best Maritme Reporter (Print)

Kofi Amoah (TV Africa) - Best Reporter in Disability

Kingsley Hope (Ghanaian Times) - Best Sports Reporter (Print)

Kester Aburam Kuranchie (Graphic Business) - Best Investigative Reporter

John Vigah (Ghanaian Times) - Best Feature Writer (Print)

Ibrahim Oppong Boateng (GTV) - Best Court and Crime Reporter

Grace Nana Esi (Oman FM) - Best Maritime Reporter (Electronic)

Geoffrey Buta (The Spectator) - Best Photo Journalist

Evelyn Tengmaa (TV3) - Best Political Reporter

Edmund Smith-Asante (Daily Graphic) - Best Tourism Reporter (Print)

Doreen Hammond (Daily Graphic) - Best Columnist

Charles Andoh (The Mirror) - Best Education Reporter (Print)

Charles Benoni Okine (Graphic Business) - Best Telecommunication (Print)

Clara Mlano (GTV) - Best Reporter in Illegal Mining (Galamsey)

Adu Gyamfi Marfo (Kingdom FM) - Child Protection and Participation (Radio)

Anim Addo (UTV) - Best Agric Reporter (TV)

Albert Futukpor (GNA) Best Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Reporter (Online)

Albert Oppong Andah (GNA) - Best Environment Reporter (Electronic)

Alberto Mario Noretti (Ghanaian Times) - Best Small and Medium Scale Reporter (Print)

A.B. Kafui Kanyi (GNA) - Best Child Protection and Participation (Electronic)

Abigail Annor (Ghanaian Times) - Best News Reporter (Print)

Alice Aryeetey (GHOne TV) -

Alice Aryeetey (GHOne TV) - Best TV News Reporter

Citi Breakfast Show - Best Morning Show (English)

Peace FM’s Kookrokoo - Best Morning Show (Akan)

Citi FM - Best Radio Station (English)

Peace FM - Best Radio Station (Akan)

TV3’s New Day - Best Television Morning Show (English)

GHOne TV - Best Television Station (English)

UTV - Best Television Station (Akan)

GTV - Best Democracy and Peace Building Television Station

GTV - Best Radio and TV Programme in Ga, Ewe

UTV’s Heritage Ghana - Best TV Programme in Akan

Di Asa on Atinka TV - Best Arts and Entertainment Programme

GNA - Best Online News

Daily Graphic - Best Newspaper

