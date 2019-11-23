The corridors of power are always a burning furnace of fire If your mind and heart is not refined, walking in it must not be your desire Quite often it's manned by the unscrupulous, including deceivers and liars They will puncture your heart and deflate your spirit to look like a flat tyre
You can walk in there elegant and fresh but you will leave looking retarded and sour Be wise and be smart if you want to manoeuvre in the corridors of this high tower Or else, in no time, cunning evil men will strip your glory like a withering flower They wash you away like heavy rains, you won't sing and dance like one taking a shower
In the corridors of power, with all wisdom, carefully guard the treasures of your heart In the corridors of power, with intellect, mind the words that come out of your mouth In the corridors of power, with elegance and dignity, mind each of all the steps you take In the corridors of power, be totally in charge of all your feelings and all your thoughts
In the corridors of power, be careful of what you see, because looks can be very deceiving Let not your eyes give you the last decision, don't let your eyes be the only basis of your perceiving In the corridors of power, stand firm on the feet of your brains and open your eyes of conscience Don't take everything as it is, but rather be critical and don't be afraid to ask the relevant questions
In the corridors of power, let wisdom, knowledge and understanding be your nature Always feed and drink upon them every day as they continue to build your good stature Never lose them, don't let them go, let them pave the way of happiness into your future In whatever you do in these corridors, peace, favour and respect, for you, let them nurture
In the corridors of power, never hold on to power, let it freely and smoothly flow in and out Rather be the conduit of power, for if you keep holding unto it, power will surely burn you out In the corridors of power, don't be the power, but like God himself, be the source of power In your coming and going out, never forget that the corridors of power are a furnace of fire
The Corridors of Power
©Brian Kazungu, 22 November 2019