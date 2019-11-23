Bernard Avle Grabs NiBS Ultimate Award

The General Manager of Citi FM and Citi TV, Bernard Avle has been honoured with the Innovative Personality of the year prize at the just ended maiden edition of the Nobel International Business School (NiBS) Ghana Innovation Awards dubbed the Ultimate Industry Awards.

Mr. Avle who is the Host of the Citi Breakfast Show and The Point of View was recognized as the private sector individual who had demonstrated the core principles underlying innovation for the year under review.

Having won a number of awards including the GJA Journalist of the Year in 2018, he attributed the recent award to hard work and dedication.

“It feels great to win an award for the kind of programs we are using innovative approach to change society. So it just reinforces what Citi FM has been trying to do –and that we are grateful. It is telling us that people like what we are doing and that we should keep it up. So, we promise to keep giving our best.”

The event which took place at the Kempinski Hotel on Friday saw about 78 companies and individuals out of the 127 who were earlier shortlisted also receiving awards in some other categories.

On the same night, Omni Media Limited, owners of Citi FM were crowned winners of the media organization of the year .

This award and recognition come at a time, when Citi FM is celebrating its 15th anniversary of existence.

Citi FM has over the years won a series of prestigious awards since 2004 including BBC Africa Emerging Media House of the Year 2006, the CIMG Media House of the Year 2014, CIMG Digital Media Organization of the Year 2016 and 2017.

The “Citi Breakfast Show”, the flagship morning show, has also won several awards including being adjudged the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana Radio Programme of the Year in 2016 and 2017.

The NiBS Ghana Innovation Awards provided a notable opportunity for high-performing individuals, groups, and organizations that develop innovative products, services, business models and implement creative organizational initiatives to be acknowledged and celebrated for their achievements.

It was organised by Nobel international Business School (NiBS), a partner of the SBS Swiss Business School, and the International Foundation for Africa Innovation (iFAI), and powered Globe Productions, and Graphic Business.

