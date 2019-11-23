ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
23.11.2019 General News

[Video] Otumfuo's Speech At UPSA

By News Desk
[Video] Otumfuo's Speech At UPSA
2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS

Below is the full video of the speech delivered by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the annual Leadership Lecture held at the University of Professional Studies Accra on Friday.

—Myjoyonline.com

TOP STORIES

EOCO Arrests Adom Sika Microfinance Directors
25 minutes ago

Otumfuo Visits Bawumia
25 minutes ago

body-container-line