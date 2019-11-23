Gunmen Kill 3 In Oti Region

Journalists, chiefs and other people took cover in a room in the palace of the Paramount Chief, Nana Diawuo Bediako II, for safety.

Six people have been reportedly shot by unidentified men at a funeral event in Pai Katanga, a community in the Oti Region.

At the same event, there was also an ongoing ceremony to install a new chief.

Three of the victims reportedly died on the spot while the other three are in critical condition in the hospital, one of whom is a chief, Nana Kofi Baafi I.

It is unclear what sparked the shooting.

According to Adom News correspondent Obrempong Kwamena Owusu, the shooting occurred around 1 pm on Saturday.

Police in the region have deployed more personnel to the area to maintain law and order, the reporter added.

Journalists, chiefs and other people who were at the concurrent ceremonies had to hide in a room at the palace of the Paramount Chief, Nana Diawuo Bediako II, for safety.

---Myjoyonline