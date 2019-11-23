C/R: Security Storms Ekumfi After Highway Robbery Incident

The Central Regional Police Command has deployed a reinforcement team to Ekumfi Essakyir in the Central Region after a highway robbery that led to the death of a driver of a commercial vehicle.

The incident which happened on the Essakyir-Adjumako Road in the early hours of Friday led to the death of a 40-year-old driver who was shot by the armed robbers after failing to stop.

Speaking to Citi News, the Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Oppong, explained that her outfit was working to arrest the perpetrators.

“Since midnight, there has been a shootout between police and robbers in the bush. The Central Regional Police has sent reinforcement to Apam and Mankessim. The operation is ongoing. The police also wish to reassure the general public that, there is no cause for alarm. There shouldn’t be any panic. The police are in control. We are doing all that we can to protect members of the communities where the robbers have invaded. We will also exercise professionalism in getting them arrested.”

Trotro driver shot dead in a robbery attack

A trotro driver lost his life while the driver's mate escaped narrowly after the highway robbers shot at them.

The driver, 40-year-old Kojo Arhin, was shot in the head after failing to stop for the robbers.

His mate, Kwesi Badu narrated that they were heading to Accra from Breman Essiam but upon reaching Essakyir Secondary School junction, they were attacked.

“We were headed to Accra from Essiam but upon reaching Essakyir junction, we saw a flash of light then suddenly I realized it was highway robbers instead of the Police so my master quickly decided to turn away but it was too late because the robbers fired at him,” Kwesi Badu said.

“For me upon sensing danger, I jumped from the car and entered the bush so all I heard was gunshots but my master ( driver) couldn't make it.”

Passengers’ ordeal

Some passengers who spoke to Citi News said they were frightened and had to succumb to the robbers who searched them and took their personal belongings.

“After taking over the car the robbers asked how much I had on me and I told them I had 60 cedis but one of them slapped me and searched me further and took 300 cedis from my back pocket,” one passenger lamented.

Some commercial drivers at Ekumfi later took to the bush where the incident happened in search of the robbers but yielded no result.

“We have been tormented by these high way robbers for years and the Police administration in the region have done nothing about the situation,” one driver added.

---citinewsroom