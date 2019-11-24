MD of MultiTV funds UG student's education

Roland Delali Gbesorgbor has attained a bachelor’s degree from the University of Ghana which was fully funded by the Managing Director of MultiTV, Santokh Singh.

Mr Santokh had their first encounter with Mr Gbesorgbor in 2015 when the two worked together on a media project.

Struck by Roland’s diligence and dedication, Mr Singh later discovered that Mr Gbesorgbor needed help to further his education at a tertiary institution.

So he offered to give Mr Gbesorgbor a helping hand.

The rest is now history as they say as Mr Gbesorgbor has now attained a bachelors degree in Information Studies and Political science.

Watch a video of Mr Gbesorgbor expressing his gratitude to his benefactor.

