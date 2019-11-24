NRSA launches road safety education ahead of Christmas festivities

The National Road Safety Authority has launched the Road Safety Education and Training Programme for Commercial Drivers under the Presidential Special Initiative in Sunyani.

The programme under the theme: “Stop Road Accidents Now Arrive Alive” is to empower commercial drivers in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions.

Speaking at the launch, Director of the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo of the National Road Safety Authority, Kwasi Agyenim Boateng called for support from all stakeholders in the transport industry to reduce the increasing carnages.

He urged drivers in the region to embrace a training programme to be organized by the NRSA.

Superintendent Stephen Sarfo Tenkorang disclosed that 252 persons have lost their lives in 4,949 road crashes in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions from January to September to 2019 saying the figure is higher compared to the same period in 2018 where 367 crashes were recorded resulting in the death 188 persons.

He also indicated that snap checks have been intensified.

The General Secretary of the Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU), Richard Amankwa commended government for the training and called for frequent workshops for drivers in the region.

This he believes would go a long way to reduce road carnages.

The Bono Regional Director of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Akua Amponsah Owusu urged driver Unions not to allow the sale of drugs at their bus terminals.

She admonished drivers to stop abusing drugs especially Tramadol and Marijuana.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Sunyani West Municipality, Matthew Obeng who represented the Bono Regional Minister Mrs Evelyn Kumi Richardson also called for attitudinal change to reduce road accidents.

He urged drivers to sleep when they are tired and stop taking alcohol.

The programme also had representatives from the Ghana National Fire Service and driving schools.