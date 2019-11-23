Only Akufo-Addo Pays, Takes Credit For Ghost Roads― General Mosquito

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah aka General Mosquito has said ''it is only President Akufo-Addo and his government who pays for ghost roads and takes credit for it''.

The General Secretary said this on a ''one on one'' interview on Masem TV Gh on Friday, 22nd November which was hosted by the anchor, Charles Akowuah Tuffour.

Mr Asiedu Nketiah added that, since the Akufo-Addo led NPP Party came into government in January 2017, the financial budget presented to Parliament by his cousin, Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister, continues to make budget allocation to pay for road contractors.

In a sharp response to claims that NDC constructed ghost roads by the Vice President Dr Bawumia at the sod-cutting ceremony for the Hohoe - Jasikan - Dodo Pepesu Roads, Mr Asiedu Nketiah asked ''how can any serious government consistently make provisions to pay for ghost roads in its yearly budget ?''

Road contractors have been agitating for government to settle the arrears owe them and in their protest abandoned their works at the various sites across the country especially ongoing road works that were awarded by the erstwhile Mahama administration after a directive was issued out for road audit.

It will be recalled in October this year in a statement released by the Ministry of Roads and Highways and signed by the sector Minister, Kwasi Amoako Attah, which indicated that government has secured an amount of GHs 2.2 billion to defray part of arrears owed to road contractors. The Ministry of Roads and Highways wishes to state that, out of the total amount of GHs 2.2 billion, GHs 1billion will be paid to contractors funded through the consolidated fund. The remaining GHs 1.2 billion will be paid to contractors funded from the Ghana Road Fund.”

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah therefore described the claims by the Vice President as ''empty'' and calls for the prosecution of the Road Minister and the President for paying for ''ghost roads'' which amount to causing financial loss to the state.