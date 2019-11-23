Mahama Supports GJA Awards With MacBook Pro Laptops

Former President John Dramani Mahama presented two MacBook Pro laptops to the GJA as prize packages for the 2019 GJA Journalist of the Year and the 2019 Most Promising Female Journalist.

The GJA will on Saturday host the 2019 Journalist of the year award, which coincides with its 70th anniversary.

President Mahama who is also the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said in a letter signed by Special Aide Joyce Bawah Mogtari that:

“The donation to the specified award winners is in furtherance of his desire to better equip our journalists and support the work of the media.”

The Ghana Journalist Association which is celebrating its 70th anniversary will later today Saturday, November 11, 2019, organise its 24th awards ceremony.

GJA will use the occasion to honour journalists who have distinguished themselves and helped improve development and Democracy in the country.

The 70th-anniversary celebration is themed “Freedom, Democracy and Independence of the media in Ghana.”

---citinewsroom