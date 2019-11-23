Customs Comptroller-General Vows To Sack Corrupt Officers

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Col. Hameed Ali, rtd., has vowed to sack any officer found to be involved in illicit activities in order to acquire wealth.

Ali made this known on Friday while decorating some newly promoted officers of the service in Abuja.

Recall that the service recently announced the promotion of over 2,000 officers to various ranks while three were appointed as members of its management.

Ali in his remarks warned that no officer in the service should live above his or her earnings if they wanted to remain in service.

“I will show the way out to any officer who thinks he can not survive with his remuneration but involve in illicit ways to acquire wealth.

“I know the service gives you enough that you can survive with, it is just a question of prudence.

“You can never have everything that you desire.

“You must prioritise your needs and by the time you do that, you will meet your needs,” he advised.

The Customs boss urged the newly promoted officers to be more committed and dedicated to their duties.

Deputy Comptroller-General Mr. David Chikan, who spoke on behalf of the promoted officers thanked the management for their elevations and assured that they would justify the confidence reposed in them.

--- www.nextedition.com.ng