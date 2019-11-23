We're Not Selling Premix Fuel To Party Loyals – Deputy Fisheries Minister

Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Francis Kingsley Ato Cudjoe has refuted claims that his outfit is selling premix fuel to fishermen aligned to the ruling NPP.

Some fishermen say officials in charge of selling premix fuel sell it mostly to pro-NPP fishermen who hoard the product and sell it to the rest of them at outrageous prices.

This they say is responsible for the shortage of premix fuel currently being experienced in the country.

But the Deputy Minister says such claims are untrue.

“I heard the story that I'm directing all premix to my hometown. Can I send all the premix in Ghana to my hometown? No! My people also complained that even though their MP is a Minister, they don't get it but other constituencies around us get it. The truth of the matter is that premix is in shortage now and we're not getting them from abroad so as and when they come from abroad, it will be made available to them,” he said.

There has been a shortage of premix fuel for the past three months which fishermen lament is affecting them negatively.

According to them, the shortage is caused by the officials at the Fisheries and Aquaculture Ministry who sell the product to their party members.

Roland Nii Amu Tetteh, one of the affected fishermen in a Citi News interview complained that the continuity of the alleged practice can cause confusion between the fisherfolk.

“They are playing politics with the fuel because usually when you go and buy the product, you will hear people say they are NPP members and so they should be served first before we the others, so it has become political. Everyone is complaining about it, it turned into a fight the last time because the fuel was sold to a group of NPP guys instead of directly to the fishermen, and when we went to buy they sold it to us at a higher price,” he stated.

---citinewsroom