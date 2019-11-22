MTN Supports Suhum Odwira And Yilo Krobo Kloyosikplem Festivals  

MTN Ghana has presented a cheque of GH¢5,000.00 and GH¢3,000, plus some items to support this year's Suhum Odwira and Yilo Krobo Kloyosikplem festivals respectively.

The donation included MTN Souvenirs, MTN recharge cards (worth GH¢300) and a drink hamper worth GH¢1,000 in support of both festivals.

Presenting the items to the Omanhene of Suhum Traditional Area, Osabarima Ayeh Kofi and Okepeme Nuer Nene Anorbaah Sasraku II, the Paramount Chief of Yilo Krobo at the Palace , Afua Falconer, Communication Manager at MTN said, “MTN acknowledges festivals project a lot about the African society and are considered an integral part of the African Culture."

She continued, "MTN Ghana has placed special emphasis on extending its support to Traditional councils across the country through cash and kind donations. We currently support over 30 festivals each year across Ghana and we are proud of these investments.”

Afua Falconer noted that MTN is delighted to celebrate this year's festivals with both traditional areas as they seek to strengthen the relationship that exists between the telecommunications giant and the Traditional Authority.

According to her, the donation is part of their bid to delight and enhance the celebration of culture and heritage to attract more patrons from far and near.

She stressed that, MTN has also launched a new app called the Heritage App to showcase Ghanaian heritage and culture such as which will give Ghanaians the opportunity to post pictures and videos on platforms.

She emphasised that pictures and videos can be used to share the rich culture with the rest of the world and have encouraged all to download the heritage App and share their culture.

Both Chiefs after receiving the donation from MTN Ghana commended them for the kind gesture. They promised to make good use of the items.

The Omanhene of Suhum called on MTN Ghana to support his educational fund aimed at providing scholarships to ladies in the Suhum Municipality to attain a high standard of education.