MTN Urge Ghanaians To Showcase Culture Through New ‘MTN Heritage App’

Mr. Stephen Asare, MTN Area Sales Manager for Eastern, Volta and Oti regions has called on Ghanaians to use the Company’s new app, MTN Heritage App to showcase the country's beautiful culture to the world.

The MTN Heritage App is a knowledge gathering application by MTN for sharing and showcasing information on Ghana and its culture.

Mr. Stephen Asare noted that the country has been endowed with rich culture, usually displayed during the celebration of traditional festivals and they need to be showcased.

He has therefore invited the general public especially the youth to share short videos and pictures of traditional drumming and dancing and other cultural performances during festival celebrations and other material cultural heritage of Ghana via the app as a way of promotion and preservation.

“We encourage you all to download the Heritage App and share your culture with the rest of the world”, he stressed.

Mr. Stephen Asare said this after a team from the Eastern Region and Head Offices of MTN Ghana presented a cheque of GHC3, 000.00, airtime worth GHC 300.00, Drinks Hamper worth GHC1000 and MTN Souvenirs to Okepeme Nuer Nene Anorbaah Sasraku II, Paramount Chief of Yilo Klo in support of the celebration of Klyosikplemi festival at Somanya in the Yilo Krobo Municipality.

“In addition to this donation, MTN will ensure that our products and services are available for all. We encourage you all to share pictures and memories of the celebrations with your families and friends through the MTN Heritage App, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms available and to showcase the beautiful events that are going to be held here,” he said.

Nene Ayerteye Ayiborku II receiving the items on behalf of the paramount chief Okepeme Nuer Nene Anorbaah Sasraku II thanked MTN for the yearly support and wished the company well.