Ghc6m For NPP Communication: 'Have Sympathy On Ghanaians' — NDC Tells Akufo-Addo

Deputy Bono Region Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eric Adjei, is asking the Akufo-Addo led government to have sympathy on Ghanaians and minimise the high rising corruption under his watch.

“The living condition of Ghanaians is unbearable. Nana Addo should have sympathy on the Ghanaian citizen and tone down with the pervasive corruption spree experienced under his watch.”

According to him, government is being insensitive for allocating a whooping Ghc6million for government communications to propagate it’s flagship programmes.

Speaking on Ekosiisen on Asempa FM, Eric Adjei said, the amount is a “create, loot and share” agenda for NPP party communicators. “I’m saddened by the turn of events, 60billion old Ghana cedis, what wrong has Ghanaians done to Nana Addo to misuse taxpayers in this manner.”

He argued that Ministry of Information, a mandated arm of government is expected to communicate government’s programmes and policies and that, is out of place to allocate a “colossal amount” to communicate government projects.

He maintained that, various government ministries and agencies have public relations officers assigned to them, “therefore it is a waste of taxpayers money for government communications.”