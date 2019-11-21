Kumasi City Mall Braces Up For Biggest Sale In 3 Years!

The Management of Kumasi City Mall (KCM), Ashanti region’s front-runner in modern one-stop shopping, has declared the last week of the month as ‘the week of outrageous bargains’ to mark this year’s Black Friday sales.

From Monday, November 25 till Sunday, December 1, 2019 stores at KCM will unleash a wave of discounts, deals and bargains such as Kumasi shoppers have never experienced before, Marketing Manager John Badu-Bonsu announced yesterday.

Kumasi City Mall already basks in a reputation of regular surprises for its shoppers and customers with exciting sales promotions and special giveaways throughout the year, but Mall management says the Black Friday week will usher in a totally different experience for shoppers and customers.

“Our shoppers….and especially the devout bargain hunters among them, would have a field day with a long line-up of outrageous Black Friday offers commencing next Monday till Sunday (December 1)”, Mr. Badu-Bonsu told prying newsmen.

Indeed, checks with a number of tenants at the mall yesterday confirmed fervent preparation for the anticipated price slashes, new deals and special bargains due to be rolled out for the shopping public next week. Categories like fashion, clothing and clothing accessories will spearhead this year’s Black Friday campaign, according to the marketing manager.

Popular clothing stores like Suit Plaza, Josent and Deedee's are dropping off prices from 10 to 50 percent on a range of selected items from next week, while unisex clothing stores like H&A and Helena’s Collections are slashing between 10 and 30 percent off the prices of selected items. Dajj, which also trades in quality clothing for all sexes has surprisingly declared a 10 to 50 percent cut for all their products.

Essenza, Kumasi City Mall’s specialist in perfumes has announced up to 50 percent cuts in most of its top shelve products, while Telefonika’s prices will dip by a whopping 80 percent on selected items next week.

Kumasi’s (and many argue that Ghana’s) one and only cinema-cum-restaurant facility, Wine & Dine, says all movie tickets will cost half their original price (50% less) between the hours of 10:00am to 4:00pm during the Black Friday period, while the Spendstre Fotostore is offering a 20 percent discount for photographs and frames from Monday to December 1.

“Black Friday is a unique occasion for our customers so we intend to spice up their shopping experience with good doses of entertainment and quality recreation for the entire duration of our weeklong sale”. Mr. Badu-Bonsu said.

KCM, the Ashanti Region’s biggest, best stocked and trendiest shopping destination, opened for business April 20, 2017 to the relief of thousands in the region as, until then, most residents had to travel to Accra to do their shopping.

Retail offers include grocery and foodstuffs, lifestyle, beauty and wellness, electronics and telecommunications, budget and designer fashion and clothing. Other categories are pharmaceuticals, gifts and high-value jewelry, banking, and financial services, Cinema, restaurants and eateries, entertainment and children’s games and recreation.