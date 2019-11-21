2019 Africa Refiners & Distributors Association Storage And Distribution Forum Opens In Accra

The 2019 Africa Refiners & Distributors Association (ARA) forum has opened in Accra today, bringing together a host of key players – from government agencies to civil society organizations and individuals within the petroleum downstream sector in the African continent.

The ARA forum, from the 21st to 22nd of November 2019 at the Holiday Inn hotel, is focusing on the petroleum downstream supply and distribution sector and establishing a sustainable and responsible supply chain.

The two-day forum will have discussions about the Ghanaian and regional supply chain challenges, storage and distribution, LPG, road safety importance IMP MARPOL 2020, downstream regulation and the future of downstream among others.

The 2019 Africa Refiners & Distributors Association (ARA) is a Not-For-Profit organization that represents all sectors of the Pan-African downstream oil industry, such as shipping and service stations and with the object of improving supply chain best practices across Africa.