Referendum: Atiwa East NPP Launches 'Moseaso Votes Yellow' Campaign

On Saturday, November 16, 2019, a campaign dubbed "MOSEASO VOTES YELLOW" was launched at Moseaso, a community in the Atiwa East District to canvass for support for the upcoming December 17 referendum.

Prior to the launch, the organiser, Mr. Ebenezer Lawrence Ayisi met with all NPP polling station executives and the electoral area coordinator to educate them on article 55 (3) of the 1992 constitution and the need to allow political parties participation for district level elections.

They were subsequently tasked to go on door-to-door campaign to educate the electorates in the community the need to come out and vote massively for the Yellow Colour.

On the day of the campaign launch, all the polling stations executives and some members of the community, marched through some principal streets of Moseaso with brass band.

They later converged at the Moseaso lorry park and Mr. Ebenezer Lawrence Ayisi express his gratitude to the community for the massive participation during the launch of this laudable project and appealed to all the electorates present to be ambassadors for the 'Moseaso Votes Yellow' campaign.

On his part, the DCE for Atiwa East Hon. Lawyer Kwabena Panyin Nkansah who graced the occasion was full of praises and was very thankful to the organizer for the initiative.

He took the opportunity to appeal to the electorates to vote massively in favour of the referendum scheduled for the December 17, 2019.

The organiser acknowledged the support of the following dignitaries: Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Abena Osei-Asare; District Chief Executive Hon. Lawyer Kwabena Panin Nkansah; Eric Ofori Agyarko and Benjamin Osafo Kwaning.