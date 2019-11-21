Okyenhene Wants 'One Region, One Ministry'

The Paramount Chief of the Akyem Abuakwa traditional area Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, has called for a revolutionary decentralisation forward march.

The Okyenhene says to boost development, the government should move the Ministries to all the 16 regions in the country.

“What is the Forestry Ministry, for instance, doing in Accra,” he quizzed. “What is the Agriculture Ministry doing in Accra?”

Delivering a lecture at the Jophus Anamuah-Mensah Conference Hall at the University of Education, Winneba, the Chief called for a thorough decentralisation of power to aid the country’s development agenda.

He explained this would “make people stay in their town and work” instead of migrating to the capital, Accra which is fast getting densely populated.

“One Region, One Ministry,” he echoed, adding “if we have the courage to do this, our country would be turned around.”

Control over schools

The Okyenhene also called for control over schools to be ceded totally to their Districts for efficient management and specific policy decisions.

He also called on the government to pay teachers better in order to boost their morale and increase efficiency.

“Buildings and technology do not teach our children, people do,” he said.

