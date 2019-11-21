Central Gonja District- Two Schools Receives 40 Dual Desks From UK/Ireland Gonjaland Association

The Gonjaland Youth Association UK/Ireland branch has donated 40 dual desks to two schools in the Central Gonja district of the Savannah Region.

The two schools, Jiramope D/A Primary and Galenzigu D/A Primary Schools are the two schools that have benefitted from the association.

Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi FM, Mr Akibu Salia who supervised the donation on behalf of the association said a tutor of the school,Mr. Aliyu Zakaria posted photos of pupils on social media writing exams on bare floors.

These prompted the attention of the association led by President Mr Gamel Mahama to immediately solicit support from members who immediately donated an amount of 1000 Pounds which is equivalent to Ghc 6,640.

Mr Salia said the money was used to procure 40 dual desks furniture for the two schools namely Galinzegu D/A Primary and the Jiramope D/A Primary Schools all in the Central Gonja District which he supervised alongside Mr Amin Sulemana Mayoyo of Daboya.

Mr Salia further urged the school kids to take very good care of the furniture and also study very hard since they are the future leaders of Ghana.

Mr Aliyu Zakariah who initiated the whole process was full of praise for the association and thanked them for coming to their aid.

Mr Aliyu further appealed to the association to support the kids with school uniforms since that is another major challenge apart from the problem of books.

The Galenzigu D/A Primary School has a student population of 118 whilst Jiramope D/A Primary School has a population of 98 students.

Lack of furniture is a major problem in most schools in the Central Gonja District as many of the pupils sit on bare floors in the classrooms to read and write.

In attendance were representations from the Chief of Galenzigu, parents, pupils and the DCE who sent a delegation led by Mr. Amidu Michael Wusah.