Government To Create Job Opportunities In Fishing Industry – Minister

Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hon. Francis Kingsley Ato Cudjoe has said the Akufo-Addo led government will be creating more direct and indirect jobs in the aquaculture value chain.

According to him, the jobs are to be created under the Aquaculture for Food and Jobs (AFJ) of the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture.

"The Fishing Ministry is working hard to ensure we create more job opportunities in the Aquaculture for Food and Jobs (AFJ) industry,” Hon. Francis Kingsley Ato Cudjoe told Kwame Tutu on Anopa Nkomo on Accra based Kingdom FM 107.7

The Member of Parliament for Ekumfi Constituency said the AFJ programme seeks to support Government’s agenda for jobs.

He said support from the government and other corporate bodies would help fish farmers to produce on large scale to help create employment and improve on their livelihoods.

He added that the AFJ project would not only boost local production but also help to improve nutrition and create employment opportunities for many people.

The lawmaker said it was important for the country to prioritize research and capacity-building initiatives for actors in the agriculture value chain to sustain the agricultural sector.

According to him, the focus is on pond construction and management. "The government will expand the project to create additional job opportunities under Phase 2."