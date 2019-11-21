Akufo-Addo Ministers Work Don't Match Their Pay – Appiah Kubi

A Deputy Minister for Railways Development, Andy Appiah Kubi has said the large size of ministers and their deputies under the Akufo-Addo government are serving like national service personnel.

He noted that all the ministers serving are not being paid for their ministerial work due to the fact that the majority of them are Members of Parliament and do not receive salary as ministers.

The Akufo-Addo led administration has in the past come under serious criticism for running a large size administration as the government is being accused of overburdening the national purse.

But speaking on Anopa Nkomo with Kwame Tutu on Accra based Kingdom FM 107.7, Mr. Appiah Kubi stressed that, there are wrong impressions being created in public that the ministers’ salaries are milking the economy as he says they are serving the nation freely and describe their work as national service.

He also urged Ghanaians to desist from politicising all national issues and look at the positive side of matters as he says all the ministers and their deputies under this government are experienced and willing sacrifice for the nation.

But the opposition party is less convinced about the benefit of having such a big government.

The Minister said criticism would stop if the government delivers on its ambitious agenda.