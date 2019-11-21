Ghana’s Evolving Capital Market To Be Explored In Forthcoming Report

Accra, November 2019: A new report on Ghana by the global research and advisory firm Oxford Business Group (OBG) will track the raft of government projects that are expected to help drive growth in key sectors of the economy, including agriculture and manufacturing.

The Report: Ghana 2020 will also shine a spotlight on the country’s hydrocarbons sector, which has made a key contribution to GDP since the discovery of large offshore oil reserves and holds considerable potential for growth.

In separate coverage, OBG will consider the positive impact that the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) is expected to have on Ghana, which will host the bloc’s headquarters, and the broader region by improving cross-border trade flows.

Readers will also find coverage of the challenges that the country faces against a backdrop of approaching elections, which include high levels of public debt and low revenue mobilisation.

Temple Investments, a leading Ghanaian financial advisory and fund management firm providing premier investment banking products and services for both foreign and local clients, has signed a first-time memorandum of understanding with OBG for its forthcoming publication. Under the agreement, the firm will help to produce the Capital Markets’ chapter of The Report: Ghana 2020 and other content that will be made available across the Group’s platforms.

Cecilia Hesse, Managing Director, Temple Investments, said she was delighted to be working closely with OBG’s team to update readers on the latest developments in Ghana’s capital market which, she added, had evolved rapidly in recent years.

“The Ghanaian capital markets continues to grow further in 2019 anchored by sovereign issuances in the fixed income market. In the equity market, we saw a positive regulatory change stimulating a significant transaction in the year,” she said. “We at Temple Investments are proud of our contribution to the Ghanaian capital market and look forward to sharing our insights with Oxford Business Group’s readers.”

Welcoming Temple Investments on board, Emilie Bertincourt, OBG’s Country Director for Ghana, said she was confident that the financial advisory and fund management firm’s input would strengthen the Group’s coverage of Ghana’s capital market.

“Ghana benefits from a well-diversified economy, while solid performances in its main index have helped to generate interest in the market as a means of raising capital and heightened the appeal of Ghanaian equities,” she said. “As a longstanding, yet forward-thinking player in Ghana’s financial services industry, Temple Investments is undoubtedly helping to shape the capital market’s future. I’m thrilled that its experts will be contributing for the first time to our highly anticipated 2020 report.”

The Report: Ghana 2020 will mark the culmination of more than 12 months of field research by a team of analysts from Oxford Business Group. It will be a vital guide to the many facets of the country, including its macroeconomics, infrastructure, banking and other sectoral developments.

OBG’s publication will also contain contributions from leading representatives across the public and private sectors, including President Nana Akufo-Addo; Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia; Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance; and Ernest Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana. In addition, it will contain a roundtable with ICT companies on emerging technologies and startup growth

The Report: Ghana 2020 will be produced with Temple Investments, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, the Association of Ghana Industries, PwC and B&P Associates. It will be available online and in print.

About Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global research and advisory company with a presence in over 30 countries, from Africa, the Middle East, and Asia to the Americas. OBG is a distinctive and respected provider of on-the-ground intelligence on the world’s fastest-growing markets for sound investment opportunities and business decisions.

Through its range of products – Economic News and Views; The OBG Business Barometer CEO Survey; OBG Events and Conferences; Global Platform, which hosts exclusive video interviews; The Report publications – and its Consultancy division, OBG offers a comprehensive and accurate analysis of macroeconomic and sectoral developments.

OBG provides business intelligence to its subscribers through multiple platforms, including its subscribers, CNKI, Dow Jones Factiva subscribers, the Bloomberg Professional Services’ subscribers, Refinitiv’s (previously Thomson Reuters) Eikon subscribers, and more.