Ignore All Negative Propaganda from Pro-NDC Media Outlets Against Grassroot Campaigners’ Group

Our attention has been drawn to a malicious publication by kasapafmonline.com where the media outlet deliberately attempts to distort a speech delivered by the group’s national chairman, Mr.Emmanuel Appoh at the official launch of the group in the Central Region. kasapafmonline.com lied in its report that the national chairman ‘lambasted appointees of President Akufo-Addo describing them as stingy’.

We wish to state categorically that this publication is false and a deliberate attempt to discredit the Grassroot Campaigners’ Group. We entreat all party faithful and the Ghanaian public to treat this arm-chair journalism with contempt.

The national chairman was clear in his address in highlighting the pro-poor policies so far implemented by the government. ‘Under the NPP government parents no longer sell their property to pay school fees’, Mr. Emmanuel Appoh stated.

We are well aware of this diabolic agenda by some mischief maker and will not be deterred by their distractions.

We appreciate the fear that these propagandists and their cohorts have about the operations of the group at the grass root. However, we are assuring them that the group is getting ready for field work.

The Grassroot Campaigners’ Group is a volunteer youth group within the NPP with the mandate to communicate and to defend the party and government at the grass root. We remain committed to this. We are by this release entreating our members in the northern region and beyond to focus on fulfilling our mandate.

Together We Stand.

Zuberu Aliu

Secretary

Northern Region